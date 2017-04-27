Architects Brunno Meireles and Andre Pavan prioritize full integration with nature at a beach house in Bahia

The beautiful beach of Itacaré, in Bahia, was the place chosen by a Swede to build this cozy vacation home for himself and his family. The lodging is embedded in the woods and has panoramic views of the Rio de Contas and the Atlantic Ocean.

One of the peculiarities of this beach is the coastal strip with fertile soil and rocky cliffs, which causes the Atlantic Forest to advance to the sea. The result is an exuberant setting that was explored by the architects of the Meireles + Pavan Architecture office.

About Meireles and Pavan architecture: Andre Pavan and Brunno Meireles met in São Paulo, in the banks of the Faculty and, later, they met again in Barcelona specializing in sustainable architecture. In January 2010 they teamed up to create a creative and versatile architecture studio.

They seek to best meet the needs of customers, incorporating in their projects intelligent and creative ideas, as well as the sustainability know-how that sets them apart. Its purpose is that, in response to customer demands, it always formulates strong concepts that support the proposals contained in its projects.

In the development of the projects, after a careful listening of customer expectations, integrating the experience and the specific knowledge they provide, emphasize the interactivity in the creative process, allowing better architectural solutions to be solved and aesthetically differentiated.

Therefore, in these years of existence, they can display a portfolio of projects that attest to the quality, seriousness and competence of their work.

Meireles + Pavan ARQUITETURA stands out for the personal approach and the architectural innovation of its projects, which transmit the force of a bold and avant-garde design.