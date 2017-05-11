Wine Country Retreat
This project is a retreat for a large extended family. The project was conceived as a compound of small living areas that blur the edges between indoor and outdoor space.
Using the local agrarian Architecture as inspiration, this design sought to create a clean, contemporary modern farmhouse aesthetic – simplifying the Architecture to the fundamental expression of shelter.
Some portions enclosed, others open – allowing the user to define their own relationship to the landscape.
Site Entry
Main House
Guest House
Main House
Guest House
Guest House - view to Main House
Main House - indoor outdoor space
Main House - view to Guest House
Main House Living
Main House Living
Main House Living
Main House - Bedroom Porch
Guest House Living
Guest House Living