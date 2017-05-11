Wine Country Retreat

This project is a retreat for a large extended family. The project was conceived as a compound of small living areas that blur the edges between indoor and outdoor space.

Using the local agrarian Architecture as inspiration, this design sought to create a clean, contemporary modern farmhouse aesthetic – simplifying the Architecture to the fundamental expression of shelter.

Some portions enclosed, others open – allowing the user to define their own relationship to the landscape.

Site Entry

Site Entry

Site Entry

Site Entry

Main House

Main House

Guest House

Guest House

Main House

Main House

Guest House

Guest House

Guest House - view to Main House

Guest House - view to Main House

Main House - indoor outdoor space

Main House - indoor outdoor space

Main House - view to Guest House

Main House - view to Guest House

Main House Living

Main House Living

Main House Living

Main House Living

Main House Living

Main House Living

Main House - Bedroom Porch

Main House - Bedroom Porch

Guest House Living

Guest House Living

Guest House Living

Guest House Living

  Glen Ellen, California