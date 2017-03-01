Ultra-modern architecture with a great livable layout where natural light floods in through the massive windows. The living room is anchored on one side by a huge sliding glass door and on the other by a beautiful open kitchen and dining area. An enclosed deck just off the kitchen is perfect for alfresco dinging on warm days. Tucked away in the back of the main floor is a mud room with storage space and a powder bathroom. Head upstairs where you can unwind in the master suite which features a private bath with tile shower all done in calming, modern tones. Two comfortable bedrooms, a den/office space along with a well-appointed guest bath complete the second-floor layout. Beautiful form with luxury details throughout!

Ideal urban-tastic location in the heart of Williams where a bevy of restaurants, coffee shops and hip cocktail bars can be found. Williams is a bustling, energy filled neighborhood where the new only enhances the existing – making this a vibrant and diverse place to live.

BUILDER|DEVELOPER

H. Hudson Homes specializes in modern residential home building with a focus on infill projects—both single-family and multifamily—that enhance and beautify the neighborhoods in which they’re built. As trusted Portland home builders, we take a thoughtful approach to both home design and property development. And we believe your home should be a reflection of your own modern style—creative, current, and different.

hhudsonhomes.com