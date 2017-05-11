This smoke-stained ranch house with low ceilings and chopped up floor plan needed help. We worked with the owners to create brighter, flowing spaces within the original footprint of the house. We reimagined it all in a modern farmhouse style, mixing elements for contrast. Long banks of double-hung windows and doors with a simple cross-mullion pattern were added to flood light through the house. Ceilings were lifted where possible to relieve the cramped feeling. An existing garage and storage room were converted to a family room, the old concrete slabs polished and exposed as floors. A neutral palette of finishes was chosen and applied throughout the house. The house feels more spacious now for the family of 6 to use, whether all inside or spilling out to the wood deck and pool outside.