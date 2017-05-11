Wild Way Remodel

By McElroy Architecture
Wild Way Remodel
This smoke-stained ranch house with low ceilings and chopped up floor plan needed help. We worked with the owners to create brighter, flowing spaces within the original footprint of the house. We reimagined it all in a modern farmhouse style, mixing elements for contrast. Long banks of double-hung windows and doors with a simple cross-mullion pattern were added to flood light through the house. Ceilings were lifted where possible to relieve the cramped feeling. An existing garage and storage room were converted to a family room, the old concrete slabs polished and exposed as floors. A neutral palette of finishes was chosen and applied throughout the house. The house feels more spacious now for the family of 6 to use, whether all inside or spilling out to the wood deck and pool outside.

concrete floors in family room

concrete floors in family room

front entry door

front entry door

family room with barn door

family room with barn door

living room with tall french doors

living room with tall french doors

kitchen island and breakfast nook

kitchen island and breakfast nook

kitchen walnut island with stools

kitchen walnut island with stools

pool and deck outside of french doors

pool and deck outside of french doors

bank of double-hung windows in old garage

bank of double-hung windows in old garage

Credits

Posted By
McElroy Architecture
@mcelroyarch
Photographer
  • feather-weight

Overview

Location
  • Los Gatos, California
    • Square Feet
  • 3575