Whitepod Eco-Luxury Hotel

By
Whitepod Eco-Luxury Hotel
View Photos

$356 per night

Cabin2 guests
Monthey, Valais, Switzerland
Book This

Located at the foot of the Dents du Midi mountain range in the Alpine village of Les Cerniers, Switzerland, Whitepod is a hotel that offers a unique experience in the heart of the Swiss Alps.

Set up away from the crowds at an altitude of 4,593 feet, Whitepod is an eco-luxury hotel and Alpine experience that includes 15 geodesic dome-shaped tents, which serve as individual guest rooms with the comforts of a traditional hotel.

Designed to be both eco-friendly and luxurious, each pod is equipped with an efficient pellet stove, organic luxury bedding, a private bathroom, and a large terrace to enjoy the stunning Alpine views.

Modern home with Exterior, Cabin Building Type, Prefab Building Type, Dome RoofLine, Glass Siding Material, and Tent Building Type. Upon check-in, guests receive their very own backpack with a map, headlamp, and walking sticks to ensure a full Alpine experience. The pods are located an easy 15-minute hike from reception—so, packing your hiking boots is essential. In addition to hiking, Whitepod also offers dog sledding, paragliding, and and private ski slopes for Whitepod guests only. After skiing, guests can enjoy Whitepod's sauna, indulge in spa services, or dine at their in-house restaurant called Les Cerniers, which serves a selection of seasonal traditional mountain dishes. Photo of Whitepod Eco-Luxury HotelView Photos

Upon check-in, guests receive their very own backpack with a map, headlamp, and walking sticks to ensure a full Alpine experience. The pods are located an easy 15-minute hike from reception—so, packing your hiking boots is essential.

In addition to hiking, Whitepod also offers dog sledding, paragliding, and and private ski slopes for Whitepod guests only. After skiing, guests can enjoy Whitepod's sauna, indulge in spa services, or dine at their in-house restaurant called Les Cerniers, which serves a selection of seasonal traditional mountain dishes.

Modern home with Exterior, Cabin Building Type, Prefab Building Type, Dome RoofLine, Glass Siding Material, and Tent Building Type. The color of the pods is adapted to each season: white in winter, green in summer. Photo 2 of Whitepod Eco-Luxury HotelView Photos

The color of the pods is adapted to each season: white in winter, green in summer.

Modern home with Exterior, Cabin Building Type, Prefab Building Type, Dome RoofLine, Glass Siding Material, and Tent Building Type. Whitepod lets you live a unique experience in a preserved nature at the heart of the Swiss Alps. Photo 3 of Whitepod Eco-Luxury HotelView Photos

Whitepod lets you live a unique experience in a preserved nature at the heart of the Swiss Alps.

Modern home with Bedroom, Chair, Medium Hardwood Floor, Lamps, Rug Floor, Bed, Storage, Wall Lighting, and Night Stands. All the pods are equipped with organic bedding and efficient pellet wood‑burning stoves adding to the cozy interiors. Photo 4 of Whitepod Eco-Luxury HotelView Photos

All the pods are equipped with organic bedding and efficient pellet wood‑burning stoves adding to the cozy interiors.

Modern home with Bedroom, Medium Hardwood Floor, Bed, Night Stands, and Table Lighting. Whitepod currently offers 15 pods in 3 different configurations. Photo 5 of Whitepod Eco-Luxury HotelView Photos

Whitepod currently offers 15 pods in 3 different configurations.

Modern home with Bedroom, Chair, Night Stands, Bed, Medium Hardwood Floor, and Table Lighting. The interior decor is inspired by a modern glamping lifestyle. Photo 6 of Whitepod Eco-Luxury HotelView Photos

The interior decor is inspired by a modern glamping lifestyle.

Modern home with Bath Room, Medium Hardwood Floor, Enclosed Shower, Wall Lighting, and Drop In Sink. Each pod is conveniently equipped with a complete bathroom. Photo 7 of Whitepod Eco-Luxury HotelView Photos

Each pod is conveniently equipped with a complete bathroom.

Modern home with Bedroom. In December 2017, Whitepod will launch three themed Pod Suites, each with their own private sauna. The "007 Pod Suite" will feature a sleek design, high-tech equipment, and a "Bond girl"-inspired, king-size bed. Photo 8 of Whitepod Eco-Luxury HotelView Photos

In December 2017, Whitepod will launch three themed Pod Suites, each with their own private sauna. The "007 Pod Suite" will feature a sleek design, high-tech equipment, and a "Bond girl"-inspired, king-size bed.

Modern home with Bedroom. Forest Pod Suite is like spending the night in a luxurious birch forest surrounded by nature. Guests can enjoy a hammock or a cozy “nest” king-size bed. Photo 9 of Whitepod Eco-Luxury HotelView Photos

Forest Pod Suite is like spending the night in a luxurious birch forest surrounded by nature. Guests can enjoy a hammock or a cozy “nest” king-size bed.

Modern home with Bedroom. Swiss Pod Suite combines design and authenticity to give guests a totally Swiss experience . Photo 10 of Whitepod Eco-Luxury HotelView Photos

Swiss Pod Suite combines design and authenticity to give guests a totally Swiss experience .

Modern home with Exterior, Dome RoofLine, Prefab Building Type, Cabin Building Type, Glass Siding Material, and Tent Building Type. The geodesic domes look like igloos in the snowy Alpine landscape. Photo 11 of Whitepod Eco-Luxury HotelView Photos

The geodesic domes look like igloos in the snowy Alpine landscape.

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Year
  • 2004

    • Press

    Publications
  • Dwell