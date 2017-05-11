Whitepod Eco-Luxury Hotel
Located at the foot of the Dents du Midi mountain range in the Alpine village of Les Cerniers, Switzerland, Whitepod is a hotel that offers a unique experience in the heart of the Swiss Alps.
Set up away from the crowds at an altitude of 4,593 feet, Whitepod is an eco-luxury hotel and Alpine experience that includes 15 geodesic dome-shaped tents, which serve as individual guest rooms with the comforts of a traditional hotel.
Designed to be both eco-friendly and luxurious, each pod is equipped with an efficient pellet stove, organic luxury bedding, a private bathroom, and a large terrace to enjoy the stunning Alpine views.
Upon check-in, guests receive their very own backpack with a map, headlamp, and walking sticks to ensure a full Alpine experience. The pods are located an easy 15-minute hike from reception—so, packing your hiking boots is essential.
In addition to hiking, Whitepod also offers dog sledding, paragliding, and and private ski slopes for Whitepod guests only. After skiing, guests can enjoy Whitepod's sauna, indulge in spa services, or dine at their in-house restaurant called Les Cerniers, which serves a selection of seasonal traditional mountain dishes.
The color of the pods is adapted to each season: white in winter, green in summer.
Whitepod lets you live a unique experience in a preserved nature at the heart of the Swiss Alps.
All the pods are equipped with organic bedding and efficient pellet wood‑burning stoves adding to the cozy interiors.
Whitepod currently offers 15 pods in 3 different configurations.
The interior decor is inspired by a modern glamping lifestyle.
Each pod is conveniently equipped with a complete bathroom.
In December 2017, Whitepod will launch three themed Pod Suites, each with their own private sauna. The "007 Pod Suite" will feature a sleek design, high-tech equipment, and a "Bond girl"-inspired, king-size bed.
Forest Pod Suite is like spending the night in a luxurious birch forest surrounded by nature. Guests can enjoy a hammock or a cozy “nest” king-size bed.
Swiss Pod Suite combines design and authenticity to give guests a totally Swiss experience .
The geodesic domes look like igloos in the snowy Alpine landscape.