Located at the foot of the Dents du Midi mountain range in the Alpine village of Les Cerniers, Switzerland, Whitepod is a hotel that offers a unique experience in the heart of the Swiss Alps.

Set up away from the crowds at an altitude of 4,593 feet, Whitepod is an eco-luxury hotel and Alpine experience that includes 15 geodesic dome-shaped tents, which serve as individual guest rooms with the comforts of a traditional hotel.

Designed to be both eco-friendly and luxurious, each pod is equipped with an efficient pellet stove, organic luxury bedding, a private bathroom, and a large terrace to enjoy the stunning Alpine views.