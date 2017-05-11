West Village Apartment

By Verona Carpenter Architects
West Village Apartment
View Photos

This apartment on the fifth floor of an existing building was in complete disrepair and had not been touched in almost a century. Our gut renovation created a series of linked spaces that reengage the south window wall and reorients the entire apartment towards this main facade.

Verona Carpenter Architects uploaded West Village Apartment through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.

Credits

Posted By
Verona Carpenter Architects
@veronacarpenterarchitects
Photographer
  • Barkow Photo

Overview

Location
  • New York, New York
    • Structure
  • Apartment
    • Style
  • Modern