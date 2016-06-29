New Year’s Sale: Get 20% off Dwell with promo code
YEAR20
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Subscribe
Sign In
Project posted by
Turkel Design
Editor’s Pick
West Neck House
View
9
Photos
Location
Shelter Island, New York
Structure
House (Single Residence)
House (Single Residence)
House (Multi Residence)
Apartment
Condo
Mobile Home
Hotel
Boat
RV
Restaurant
Bar
Office
Style
Modern
Modern
Farmhouse
Industrial
Midcentury
Rustic
Scandinavian
Traditional
Credits
Posted by
Turkel Design
Architect
Turkel Design
From Turkel Design
The Shelter Island Home by Turkel Design.
Save