This extensive new-build West London villa externally looks like it has been there as long as it's neighbours but internally benefits from a completely bespoke layout housing modern and luxurious furnishings and fittings.

A significant proportion of the furnishings have been custom-designed for the client as well as having bespoke bathrooms and kitchen installed, cinema, spa suite and car lift in the garage. The house is finished with Little Greene paints throughout, Schotten & Hansen flooring, Catalano Ceramics, Niesha Crosland fabrics,Bella Figura chandeliers and Porta Romana decorative lighting and Jamb fireplaces.

www.bearrene.com