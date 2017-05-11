The Wells Fargo Loft building in downtown Jersey City was built in 1890 as stables for the company's horses and city carts. Our clients are both artists and purchased this space with a live/ work lifestyle in mind. The previous renovation was a good start, but the space needed a clearer hierarchy between their studio and living spaces. Our solution involves the strategic removal and reconfiguration of walls coupled with new plywood millwork and circulation to arrive at a space that addresses their unique needs.