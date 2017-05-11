Wells Fargo Loft
The Wells Fargo Loft building in downtown Jersey City was built in 1890 as stables for the company's horses and city carts. Our clients are both artists and purchased this space with a live/ work lifestyle in mind. The previous renovation was a good start, but the space needed a clearer hierarchy between their studio and living spaces. Our solution involves the strategic removal and reconfiguration of walls coupled with new plywood millwork and circulation to arrive at a space that addresses their unique needs.
Living space looking toward central organizing "spine" built entirely of plywood
Existing historic facade of loft building
Living and kitchen space with loft bedrooms above
Kitchen with loft bedroom above and central organizing "spine" adjacent
Kitchen looking toward plywood stair and bench seat
Plywood stair and bench seat adjacent to fireplace
Built in drawers in base of plywood stair
Plywood organizing "spine" threshold between living space and studio space
Studio space and stair
Stair leading to loft bedroom and library
Loft bedroom
Sliding wood and acrylic screen at loft bedroom
Credits
- The Company - Jim Vogel
- Gregory Maka