By Jeff Jordan Architects
Wells Fargo Loft
The Wells Fargo Loft building in downtown Jersey City was built in 1890 as stables for the company's horses and city carts. Our clients are both artists and purchased this space with a live/ work lifestyle in mind. The previous renovation was a good start, but the space needed a clearer hierarchy between their studio and living spaces. Our solution involves the strategic removal and reconfiguration of walls coupled with new plywood millwork and circulation to arrive at a space that addresses their unique needs.

Living space looking toward central organizing "spine" built entirely of plywood

Living space looking toward central organizing "spine" built entirely of plywood

Existing historic facade of loft building

Existing historic facade of loft building

Living and kitchen space with loft bedrooms above

Living and kitchen space with loft bedrooms above

Kitchen with loft bedroom above and central organizing "spine" adjacent

Kitchen with loft bedroom above and central organizing "spine" adjacent

Kitchen looking toward plywood stair and bench seat

Kitchen looking toward plywood stair and bench seat

Plywood stair and bench seat adjacent to fireplace

Plywood stair and bench seat adjacent to fireplace

Built in drawers in base of plywood stair

Built in drawers in base of plywood stair

Plywood organizing "spine" threshold between living space and studio space

Plywood organizing "spine" threshold between living space and studio space

Studio space and stair

Studio space and stair

Stair leading to loft bedroom and library

Stair leading to loft bedroom and library

Loft bedroom

Loft bedroom

Sliding wood and acrylic screen at loft bedroom

Sliding wood and acrylic screen at loft bedroom

Credits

Posted By
Jeff Jordan Architects
@jjarchs
Builder
  • The Company - Jim Vogel
Photographer
  • Gregory Maka

Overview

Location
  • Jersey City, New Jersey
    • Bedrooms
  • 2
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • Condo
    • Style
  • Industrial
    • Year
  • 2016
    • Square Feet
  • 2200