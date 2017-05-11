Moving from the city to the suburbs, this young family needed a home that worked the way they did: open, free-flowing spaces and a big, efficiently-designed kitchen with plenty of room for entertaining. Like many suburban homes, the house they found had good bones and a great back yard, but the interior was designed for a different era, divided into several closed-off, single-purpose rooms. In partnership with Drzal Architect and Hanson Fine Building, we helped re-design and re-energize the space with new cabinetry to create a clean, modern space that the family is delighted to call home.

In the kitchen, we unearthed some of our favorite reclaimed American redwood to make a bold statement with the cabinetry. Using flat panels and integrated handles on the cabinet fronts, we allowed the redwood’s extraordinary grain and depth of color to speak for itself. We even snuck in a custom-designed spring-loaded wine rack that kept the bottles easily accessible but stylishly hidden. Adding in a large white island with an integrated bookcase alongside the peninsula with bar seating and additional cabinet storage created a dramatic simplicity that met the family’s needs as well as their aesthetic.

In the tight bathroom space, we built a full-width white oak vanity using a clear finish to high-light the deep grain of the natural wood. A matching white oak half wall and full-height glass panel beside the tub helped open up the small space while tying the room together.