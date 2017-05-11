Walnut Creek Eichler Renovation
Renovation and restoration of a 1959 atrium model Eichler Home designed by architects A. Quincy Jones and Frederick E. Emmons. Homeowners and founders of design firm Destination Eichler restored this Bay Area midcentury home, after decades of the home's different owners and various renovations, launching an entirely new career path for the couple.
The home's exterior restored to original glass exterior facade with updated windows and sliding doors.
Restoration projects included restoring the original fireplace brickwork and re-instating details such as wood paneling and original Eichler pinstripe siding.
Vintage furniture collected through local estate sales and antique furniture markets.
Central atrium provides indoor-outdoor enjoyment nearly all year long.
Wood paneling and cork flooring give nod to original materials used in many Eichler homes.
Credits
- A. Quincy Jones
- Frederick Emmons
- Joseph Eichler
- John Shum