VIVOOD Landscape Hotel

By
VIVOOD Landscape Hotel
View Photos

$165 per night

Cottage2 guests25bd
Alicante, Valencian Community, Spain
Book This

Maybe it’s the hustle and bustle vibe of a city, or the endless pings from your work phone (which you brought "just in case" but now regret), or even the scenery. The VIVOOD Landscape Hotel in Spain wants to change all that and empower you to really be away for your vacation.

The modular architecture of the hotel allows travelers to completely immerse themselves in their surroundings in a modern way that still feels elevated (no pun intended) from your usual hotel stay.

Modern home with Exterior, Wood Siding Material, Flat RoofLine, Metal Siding Material, Glass Siding Material, and Cabin Building Type. While the VIVOOD can’t turn off your phone (that’s your responsibility), it can set you up to enjoy a sustainable accommodation in an architectural hotel that blends into the landscape of the Valley of Guadalest. Designed by architect Daniel Mayo and a team of fellow architects and designers, the VIVOOD features 25 independent suites that seeks to promote tranquility, relaxation, and a connection with the nature. Each suite includes at least 1,500 square meters of land to provide a sense of isolation. Photo of VIVOOD Landscape HotelView Photos

While the VIVOOD can’t turn off your phone (that’s your responsibility), it can set you up to enjoy a sustainable accommodation in an architectural hotel that blends into the landscape of the Valley of Guadalest. Designed by architect Daniel Mayo and a team of fellow architects and designers, the VIVOOD features 25 independent suites that seeks to promote tranquility, relaxation, and a connection with the nature. Each suite includes at least 1,500 square meters of land to provide a sense of isolation.

Modern home with Outdoor, Shrubs, Slope, and Trees. An infinity pool and private outdoor hot tubs provide panoramic views of the valley. The pools are also lined in black so that they reflect their surroundings, like mirrors. Photo 2 of VIVOOD Landscape HotelView Photos

An infinity pool and private outdoor hot tubs provide panoramic views of the valley. The pools are also lined in black so that they reflect their surroundings, like mirrors.

Modern home with Outdoor, Slope, Infinity Pools, Tubs, Shower, Shrubs, and Trees. Photo 3 of VIVOOD Landscape HotelView Photos
Modern home with Outdoor, Shrubs, Slope, Trees, and Hot Tub Pools, Tubs, Shower. The landscaping on the property utilizes local plants and trees to extend that relationship between nature and civilization, landscape and structure. Sustainable materials were used to build the accommodations (mainly wood and black Viroc). Photo 4 of VIVOOD Landscape HotelView Photos

The landscaping on the property utilizes local plants and trees to extend that relationship between nature and civilization, landscape and structure. Sustainable materials were used to build the accommodations (mainly wood and black Viroc).

Modern home with Exterior, Cabin Building Type, Metal Siding Material, and Wood Siding Material. Photo 5 of VIVOOD Landscape HotelView Photos
Modern home with Exterior, Wood Siding Material, Metal Siding Material, and Cabin Building Type. The modular suites continue to provide guests with direct contact with the surroundings using huge floor-to-ceiling windows. Privacy is upheld as each unit can only be accessed from the back. Photo 6 of VIVOOD Landscape HotelView Photos

The modular suites continue to provide guests with direct contact with the surroundings using huge floor-to-ceiling windows. Privacy is upheld as each unit can only be accessed from the back.

Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, and Chair. Photo 7 of VIVOOD Landscape HotelView Photos
Modern home with Bath Room, Vessel Sink, Medium Hardwood Floor, and Wood Counter. Photo 8 of VIVOOD Landscape HotelView Photos
Modern home with Bath Room, Open Shower, and Medium Hardwood Floor. Ambient lighting is provided throughout the grounds but cause no light pollution or infringement on the environment. An upscale restaurant and lounge bar are also available for guests to enjoy. Photo 9 of VIVOOD Landscape HotelView Photos

Ambient lighting is provided throughout the grounds but cause no light pollution or infringement on the environment. An upscale restaurant and lounge bar are also available for guests to enjoy.

Modern home with Outdoor, Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck, Walkways, Front Yard, Shrubs, Trees, and Hardscapes. Photo 10 of VIVOOD Landscape HotelView Photos
Modern home with Outdoor, Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck, Hardscapes, and Walkways. Photo 11 of VIVOOD Landscape HotelView Photos
Modern home with Outdoor, Hardscapes, Shrubs, and Trees. Photo 12 of VIVOOD Landscape HotelView Photos
Modern home with Outdoor, Trees, and Slope. Photo 13 of VIVOOD Landscape HotelView Photos
Modern home with Exterior, Wood Siding Material, Flat RoofLine, Metal Siding Material, and Cabin Building Type. Photo 14 of VIVOOD Landscape HotelView Photos

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Architect
  • Daniel Mayo
Bedrooms
  • 25

    • Press

    Publications
  • Dwell