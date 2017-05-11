Maybe it’s the hustle and bustle vibe of a city, or the endless pings from your work phone (which you brought "just in case" but now regret), or even the scenery. The VIVOOD Landscape Hotel in Spain wants to change all that and empower you to really be away for your vacation.

The modular architecture of the hotel allows travelers to completely immerse themselves in their surroundings in a modern way that still feels elevated (no pun intended) from your usual hotel stay.