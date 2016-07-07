The Sonoma Vineyard Residence is a rural retreat for a San Francisco family and their extended family and friends. Sited at the base of Sonoma Mountain and on the edge of a sixty acre vineyard, the residence includes 4 bedroom suites, an indoor/outdoor loggia/gallery, reflecting pools, a swimming pool, a library, a subterranean wine cellar, a dining hall and extensive gallery space.

Carefully situated on the edge of a vineyard, the residence establishes a frame of reference for one’s temporal experience of the site. The design negotiates three basic criteria: private residence, expanded art preserve, and vineyard operation. A careful manipulation of building, landscape, and topography creates a poetic coexistence of programs and site, and serves to understate the size of the main residence.

Its position in the landscape, as well as its massing, configuration, fenestration, deep roof overhangs, and programmatic arrangements, facilitate natural ventilation and passive heating and cooling. The building also uses a geothermal heat exchange system and radiant in-floor heat.