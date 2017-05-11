The house is interpreted as a lens through which you can see the landscape. Placed on the hill, the house is crossed by some large openings, so that the eye can pass through them, by framing shapes and horizons of the Northern Roman countryside.

It is a single-family villa, composed on a series of semi-autonomous pavilions: the entrance, the portico, the swimming pool; the open kitchen and the home itself.

It is 3-storey high with 4 different roofs, each one covering a a different part of the

house: the living room and the greenhouse; the bedrooms; the stairs; the terrace, in a way identifying each elements and making them recognizable from outside.

At the first floor you can find the bedrooms and the living room, connected with the greenhouse and with the kitchen area; at the second floor an open space is projecting on the living room; the basement hosts a workshop and the spa facilities, which are accessible from the first floor as well as from outside. The dressing room is located at the basement level too and it is connected with the swimming pool through a tunnel, which leads to the trampoline.