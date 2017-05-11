The challenge of House Philipp was primarily determined by the striking location on a small mountain ridge, offering a splendid distant view to the north. To meet this specific situation, the cube of the main house was completely glazed with frameless windows. In this way, the fantastic surroundings and the desire for living in total harmony with nature as well as the longing for sun and light could be paid tribute to. There is a cube placed in this glass box as a key element, completely panelled with Elm Wood. It contains both the kitchen and the staircase and at the same time it forms the static backbone for the attic placed on it.

It's amazing how the cantilevered top floor seems to float above the fully glazed ground floor. It is characterized by a long hallway running across the entire width of the house, used for playing games. It features almost 15 meters of built-in closet and therefore provides generous storage space for everything a large family needs.

Another useful device is the so-called dirt trap, the family entrance, which is positioned parallel to the main entrance. Each child possesses an own locker here, into which shoes, jackets and bags disappear before the living room is entered. A large sink ensures that course dirt stays outside as well. Purism in the family friendly version.

A few handpicked materials like the light-grey, Spanish Sandstone, Elm and/or Oak Wood, and smooth, white finery surfaces determine the ascetic architecture. Purism, which extends up to the landscape design. White-faced concrete walls frame and terrace plain, rectangular lawns. Only near the entrance there’s an old warped pear-tree growing in the middle of the front garden.

This Villa won the prestigious Hugo Häring Award 2014. The architectural competition is organized by the Association of German Architects (BDA) since 1969. Both clients and architects are honoured with the esteemed award for outstanding architectural quality.