This historic carriage house located on the quiet street of Verandah Place in Carrol Gardens dates back to the late 1800's. Over the course of time, many of its original details had been stripped over the multiple unsympathetic renovations, leaving only the facade as the original framework. Our clients, a young couple with 3 children, asked us to create a sense of openness while maintaining intimacy throughout the home. We achieved this by opening up the layout to maximize the flow of daylight and by giving special attention to the materials chosen. The soft white walls & oak wood used for floors, doors, and cabinetry, create a warming flow, tieing several elements together throughout the house. The new stairwell, clean and bold in its design, is a vessel of light and a continuous visual reference throughout the new home.

