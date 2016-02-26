Vandam Street Townhouse

By Matthew Baird Architects
This Federalist Era 1823 townhouse is located in a Landmarked district in Soho. Through a surgical renovation, Matthew Baird Architects restored the front façade and period details while rebuilding the entire interior, adding a two-story addition at the garden, which was fully excavated to create a new top-lit gallery below. The glass and steel addition is a modern play on the proportions of the Federalist house; contemporary and traditional details interweave throughout the upper floors, where the seven original mantelpieces and exposed timber joists are complemented by sleek stone bathrooms and reclaimed chestnut floors.

Image Credit: © Elizabeth Felicella

Matthew Baird Architects uploaded Vandam Street Townhouse through Add A Home.
Credits

Posted By
m
Matthew Baird Architects
Overview

Location
  • New York, New York
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)