Vandam Street Townhouse
This Federalist Era 1823 townhouse is located in a Landmarked district in Soho. Through a surgical renovation, Matthew Baird Architects restored the front façade and period details while rebuilding the entire interior, adding a two-story addition at the garden, which was fully excavated to create a new top-lit gallery below. The glass and steel addition is a modern play on the proportions of the Federalist house; contemporary and traditional details interweave throughout the upper floors, where the seven original mantelpieces and exposed timber joists are complemented by sleek stone bathrooms and reclaimed chestnut floors.
Image Credit: © Elizabeth Felicella
Matthew Baird Architects uploaded Vandam Street Townhouse through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
Photographer
Overview
Location
Structure
House (Single Residence)