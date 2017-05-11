Try Dwell+ For FREE

Vancouver Island Residence

By Bidgood+Co. Interiors
Vancouver Island Residence
In Victoria B.C on the southern coast of Vancouver Island, this five-bedroom home consists of three levels arranged around a wood-clad feature staircase and boarded concrete fireplace. The light-filled interior is a complimentary mix of clean, modern elements with moments of colour and pattern. The shou sugi ban exterior siding was milled locally from western red cedar, and is framed with corten steel accents.

Over two years in the making, Bidgood+Co worked closely through every detail, collaborating with contractor Aryze Developments and D’Ambrosio Architecture & Urbanism.

Interiors:
www.bidgood.co

Photography:
Interior:
www.jamesjonesphotography.net
Exterior:
www.silentsama.com

Architecture:
www.fdarc.ca

Contractor:
aryze.ca

Living room view towards Entryway

Living room view towards Entryway

Entry

Entry

Living Room Fireplace & Feature Stair

Living Room Fireplace & Feature Stair

Living Room Fireplace & Feature Stair

Living Room Fireplace & Feature Stair

Living Room Fireplace & Feature Stair Details

Living Room Fireplace & Feature Stair Details

Living Room Fireplace Details

Living Room Fireplace Details

Living Room Fireplace Details

Living Room Fireplace Details

Living Room Stair Corridor

Living Room Stair Corridor

Living Room Fireplace

Living Room Fireplace

Kitchen & Dining Area

Kitchen & Dining Area

Kitchen & Dining Area with Clerestory

Kitchen & Dining Area with Clerestory

Kitchen & Dining Area with Clerestory & Family

Kitchen & Dining Area with Clerestory & Family

Kitchen & Dining Area with Clerestory

Kitchen & Dining Area with Clerestory

Kitchen

Kitchen

Kitchen

Kitchen

Kitchen & Breakfast Nook

Kitchen & Breakfast Nook

Kitchen

Kitchen

Kitchen & Breakfast Nook

Kitchen & Breakfast Nook

Kitchen

Kitchen

Stair towards Family Room

Stair towards Family Room

Credits

Posted By
b
Bidgood+Co. Interiors
@kylabidgood
Interior Design
Landscape Design
  • Biophilia Design Collective
Photographer
  • James Jones Photography
Bedrooms
  • 5
    • Full Baths
  • 5
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Year
  • 2019
    • Square Feet
  • 5500
    • Lot Size
  • 17989