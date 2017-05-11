Vancouver Island Residence
In Victoria B.C on the southern coast of Vancouver Island, this five-bedroom home consists of three levels arranged around a wood-clad feature staircase and boarded concrete fireplace. The light-filled interior is a complimentary mix of clean, modern elements with moments of colour and pattern. The shou sugi ban exterior siding was milled locally from western red cedar, and is framed with corten steel accents.
Over two years in the making, Bidgood+Co worked closely through every detail, collaborating with contractor Aryze Developments and D’Ambrosio Architecture & Urbanism.
Interiors:
www.bidgood.co
Photography:
Interior:
www.jamesjonesphotography.net
Exterior:
www.silentsama.com
Architecture:
www.fdarc.ca
Contractor:
aryze.ca
Living room view towards Entryway
Entry
Living Room Fireplace & Feature Stair
Living Room Fireplace & Feature Stair
Living Room Fireplace & Feature Stair Details
Living Room Fireplace Details
Living Room Fireplace Details
Living Room Stair Corridor
Living Room Fireplace
Kitchen & Dining Area
Kitchen & Dining Area with Clerestory
Kitchen & Dining Area with Clerestory & Family
Kitchen & Dining Area with Clerestory
Kitchen
Kitchen
Kitchen & Breakfast Nook
Kitchen
Kitchen & Breakfast Nook
Kitchen
Stair towards Family Room
Credits
- Biophilia Design Collective
- James Jones Photography