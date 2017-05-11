In Victoria B.C on the southern coast of Vancouver Island, this five-bedroom home consists of three levels arranged around a wood-clad feature staircase and boarded concrete fireplace. The light-filled interior is a complimentary mix of clean, modern elements with moments of colour and pattern. The shou sugi ban exterior siding was milled locally from western red cedar, and is framed with corten steel accents.

Over two years in the making, Bidgood+Co worked closely through every detail, collaborating with contractor Aryze Developments and D’Ambrosio Architecture & Urbanism.

