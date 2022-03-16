In the family since the 1970s, this Vail Condo accommodates a large extended family. The three-story, 2,650-square-foot unit offers breathtaking views and reflects the owner’s love of family and skiing. The aesthetics are comfortable and bright with a big connection to the outdoors – and not too cliché with the skiing motif.

The heart of the home is the open-concept 2nd level, incorporating the living, dining and kitchen. A large round table floats between the spaces, allowing for family-style meals. A stone fireplace rises over the living room beckoning everyone toward generous seating and a game table. The wood ceiling in the kitchen wraps up the living room wall, visually connecting the two spaces. A spiral staircase leads to the top and bottom levels. Upstairs, the Master Suite and office. Downstairs are 4 ensuite guest bedrooms. Also added, was a mudroom with built-in ski storage and a boot warmer.