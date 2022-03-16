Vail Ski Condo Remodel
In the family since the 1970s, this Vail Condo accommodates a large extended family. The three-story, 2,650-square-foot unit offers breathtaking views and reflects the owner’s love of family and skiing. The aesthetics are comfortable and bright with a big connection to the outdoors – and not too cliché with the skiing motif.
The heart of the home is the open-concept 2nd level, incorporating the living, dining and kitchen. A large round table floats between the spaces, allowing for family-style meals. A stone fireplace rises over the living room beckoning everyone toward generous seating and a game table. The wood ceiling in the kitchen wraps up the living room wall, visually connecting the two spaces. A spiral staircase leads to the top and bottom levels. Upstairs, the Master Suite and office. Downstairs are 4 ensuite guest bedrooms. Also added, was a mudroom with built-in ski storage and a boot warmer.
Some say that the secret to a happy life is to keep looking up, and we couldn't agree more!
Talk about bringing the “wow factor” in spades! Raw, natural materials reign supreme in this exquisite mountain retreat.
Welcome home! For this home, we kept a little element of surprise for the visitors – as they walk further inside they are greeted by the open plan, beyond this entryway.
The living room has a dramatic double-height space that is emphasized by a stunning stone fireplace extending to the ceiling. A large sliding glass door was added to create a strong connection between the interior living space and the mountains beyond.
Reconfiguring the original layout and adding skylights allowed for plentiful natural light to enter the space. Floor to ceiling slat wall and generous built-ins provide both warmth and function.
New boot warmer closet with perforated shelves provides the perfect place to transition from condo to the slopes!
This simple yet elegant kitchen is full of natural texture and richness.
Gorgeous Bedroom with breathtaking views, warm woods, soft textures, and neutral palate.
This unique bathroom layout takes advantage of the tree top views, while hiding the mirrors and storage out of view. Minimal oak vanity floats off a Marble slab wall. . Glass corner shower delivers a spa like feel with slat textured crema limestone, and a marble bench that looks out at the mountain views