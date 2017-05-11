Upgraded A-game

By Agnieszka Jakubowicz
Upgraded A-game
Old Los Altos home got a contemporary upgrade. A carved-out roof line in a triangular frame added lightness to the structure and extra light to the interior.

Exterior was refreshed with cedar cladding. Custom designed entry door and maple wood and glass staircase provide wow-effect to the visitors.

Agnieszka Jakubowicz uploaded Upgraded A-game through Add A Home.
Custom maple wood and glass staircase

Custom maple wood and glass staircase

Maple wood and glass staircase detail

Maple wood and glass staircase detail

Staircase, view from the living room

Staircase, view from the living room

Boy's bathroom

Boy's bathroom

Girl's bathroom

Girl's bathroom

Front facade

Front facade

Cedar cladding

Cedar cladding

Entry

Entry

Back facade

Back facade

Back facade

Front facade

Front facade

Before remodel

Before remodel

Credits

Posted By
Agnieszka Jakubowicz
@agnieszkajakubowicz
Architect
  • Davide Giannella
Builder
  • DB Lin Construction

Overview

Location
  • Los Altos, California
    • Year
  • 2018