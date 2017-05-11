Upgraded A-game
Old Los Altos home got a contemporary upgrade. A carved-out roof line in a triangular frame added lightness to the structure and extra light to the interior.
Exterior was refreshed with cedar cladding. Custom designed entry door and maple wood and glass staircase provide wow-effect to the visitors.
Custom maple wood and glass staircase
Maple wood and glass staircase detail
Staircase, view from the living room
Boy's bathroom
Girl's bathroom
Front facade
Cedar cladding
Entry
Back facade
Back facade
Front facade
Before remodel
