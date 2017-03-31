Unité de Rénovation
The elongated dwelling is organized around a courtyard with ambiguous thresholds to the adjacent interior spaces.The scheme is articulated as a continuous sleeve of modernist, open-plan space partially slotted under a Victorian terrace house. White- rendered exterior building volumes surrounding the courtyard contain smaller-scale interior forms of the same sculptural vocabulary, and these elements continue under the brick building mass above the other half of the scheme. Moving through the residence one experiences alternating spatial expansion and compression, both horizontally and vertically. The full-width entry area compresses through a narrower work space, to a full-width dining and living area, before narrowing into the kitchen and utility area that occupies the link, then expanding to full width again in the master suite to the rear of the courtyard. A glass roof to the shower room gives this interior space the same infinite verticality as the courtyard.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
The master bedroom and bathroom can be viewed across the courtyard from the galley kitchen that occupies the glazed link.
The elongated composition of rectilinear planes and volumes slots under a row of brick, Victorian-era terrace houses.
A glazed roof over the shower in the ensuite master bathroom provides framed views of the sky and rain.
From the master bedroom one can look back down the length of the space through the internal kitchen link or the external courtyard.
Reflections in the glazed doors and mirrored kitchen spash-back create the illusion of layers of space beyond.
As one moves from the front to the back of the scheme, one experiences the compression and expansion of space vertically and horizontally.
The dining area is open-plan to the kitchen and living space and separated from the courtyard by large panels of fixed glazing.
From the entry one gets elongated views toward the back of the scheme but the full extent of the space is elusive, with glimpsed views into spaces beyond, both laterally and longitudinally.
Roof-lights provide views of the sky and loosely delineate the living space from the adjacent entry and dining spaces.
A timber-clad storage unit and seat in the courtyard is articulated as a small-scale sculptural volume of the same L-shaped geometry as the white-rendered kitchen building volume
Credits
- Artur Konieczny
- William Tozer Associates