Tusen Takk is slipped into a rolling terrain of coastal sand dunes amongst a dense forest of red pines, cedars, and mixed hardwoods that stretch along the northeastern shore of Michigan’s Leelanau Peninsula.

Parallel to the shoreline the structures thread through the forest; a main house and separate guest house perched on two adjoining dunes connected by a sheltered elevated boardwalk. The boardwalk spans a narrow gully and reaches to a tall glazed volume, a lantern in the forest marking the main entry.

Black stained wood walls veil all initial views of the lake, while inside the buildings a taut, faceted glass skin blurs the boundary of inside and outside as the lake is glimpsed through breaks in the forest that edge the beach. Bleached interior wood finishes glow with a soft northern light and are highlighted by areas of bright translucent stained colored stairs and cabinets that tie the buildings together. A long wood deck projects across the edge of a steep dune, providing spectacular westerly views of sunsets over Lake Michigan.

A center for family gathering, while also providing places for contemplation and retreat, it is a place of nuance and a place for discovery.

