Tucker Lake Cottage

By Trevor McIvor Architect
Tucker Lake Cottage
View Photos

This project is a perfect execution of how old can meet new. The clients wanted to expand the program of their existing cottage. The existing building, a traditional log cabin with a pitched roof, originally housed all the necessary functions. With the expansion of the program, came the need for more space. A distinct glass box cantilevers over the landscape extending the living space out towards the lake and an adjoing wetland. This new fully glazed volume encloses the main living room gathering space. The new portion of the building joins the existing section of the cottage with a feature bridge carefully floating between the two buldings. A structural floor to ceiling curtain wall system was used in order to bring in as much of the surrounding natural elements into the interior spaces. A large deck brings all of the spaces together on the exterior and provides outdoor spaces to enjoy both sun and shade throughout the day.

Trevor McIvor Architect uploaded Tucker Lake Cottage through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Exterior, Beach House Building Type, House Building Type, Metal Roof Material, Wood Siding Material, Glass Siding Material, and Flat RoofLine. Glass box cantilever and large Douglas fir overhangs Photo of Tucker Lake CottageView Photos

Glass box cantilever and large Douglas fir overhangs

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Beach House Building Type, Metal Roof Material, Wood Siding Material, Glass Siding Material, and Flat RoofLine. under construction Photo 2 of Tucker Lake CottageView Photos

under construction

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Beach House Building Type, Metal Roof Material, Wood Siding Material, Glass Siding Material, Flat RoofLine, and Gable RoofLine. overall Photo 3 of Tucker Lake CottageView Photos

overall

ground floor plan Photo 4 of Tucker Lake Cottage modern homeView Photos

ground floor plan

upper floor plan Photo 5 of Tucker Lake Cottage modern homeView Photos

upper floor plan

Modern home with Exterior, Metal Roof Material, House Building Type, Beach House Building Type, Wood Siding Material, Glass Siding Material, and Flat RoofLine. bridge detail Photo 6 of Tucker Lake CottageView Photos

bridge detail

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Beach House Building Type, Metal Roof Material, Wood Siding Material, Glass Siding Material, Flat RoofLine, and Gable RoofLine. overall with old and new Photo 7 of Tucker Lake CottageView Photos

overall with old and new

Modern home with Kitchen, Refrigerator, Quartzite Counter, Wood Cabinet, Concrete Floor, Recessed Lighting, and Undermount Sink. interior millwork Photo 8 of Tucker Lake CottageView Photos

interior millwork

Modern home with Living Room, Ceiling Lighting, Accent Lighting, Sofa, Chair, Concrete Floor, and Gas Burning Fireplace. interior living room Photo 9 of Tucker Lake CottageView Photos

interior living room

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Beach House Building Type, Metal Roof Material, Glass Siding Material, Flat RoofLine, and Wood Siding Material. lower level siding and cantilever Photo 10 of Tucker Lake CottageView Photos

lower level siding and cantilever

Credits

Posted By
Trevor McIvor Architect
@trevormcivor

Overview

Location
  • Muskoka, Ontario, Canada
    • Bedrooms
  • 5
    • Full Baths
  • 3
    • Year
  • 2014
    • Square Feet
  • 4000