This project is a perfect execution of how old can meet new. The clients wanted to expand the program of their existing cottage. The existing building, a traditional log cabin with a pitched roof, originally housed all the necessary functions. With the expansion of the program, came the need for more space. A distinct glass box cantilevers over the landscape extending the living space out towards the lake and an adjoing wetland. This new fully glazed volume encloses the main living room gathering space. The new portion of the building joins the existing section of the cottage with a feature bridge carefully floating between the two buldings. A structural floor to ceiling curtain wall system was used in order to bring in as much of the surrounding natural elements into the interior spaces. A large deck brings all of the spaces together on the exterior and provides outdoor spaces to enjoy both sun and shade throughout the day.