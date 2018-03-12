To do that, Thompson and his team essentially left the hotel's exterior in place, applying a new coat of dark paint, and stripped the interior "down to its bones." Then they "let the cast concrete structure become the backdrop for the bespoke furniture, furnishings, and artwork," writes Thompson, who sourced from a plethora of local artists and craftspeople.

For instance, a mural above the porte cochère, painted by Corktown artist Don Kilpatrick, greets visitors outside. The custom millwork in rooms and the Red Dunn Kitchen, the on-site restaurant, include case goods, beds, and mirrors from Thompson Millwork.