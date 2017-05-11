Tribeca Residence
This project is an interior renovation for a young couple. Playful volume compositions conceal storage spaces and create a clean, airy open lay-out. The clients artwork and furnishing selections were carefully integrated in the architectural design. Bold colored accents reflect the couple youthful energy and contrast with the timeless backdrop of the interior finishes.
Thierry Pfister Architecture & Design uploaded Tribeca Residence through Add A Home.
