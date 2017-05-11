TriBeCa Penthouse with Private Rooftop Asks $6.9M
A true Entertainer’s loft. This duplex penthouse in the heart of TriBeCa offers over 3,026 sq-ft of interior space, along with three spectacular outdoor spaces, including a private rooftop with panoramic views of Downtown and the Hudson River.
- Sotheby's International Realty - Downtown Manhattan Brokerage
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
3
Full Baths
2
Partial Baths
1
Structure
Apartment
Style
Modern
Square Feet
3026