Trestle Glen Modern
This brand new, 2 story home in the eclectic Trestle Glen neighborhood of Oakland, California takes it departure from the dramatic, but historic area lot, on Santa Ray Avenue. Once destined for a 3-story McMansion of the faux-Medeterianian persuasion, the challenging steep down-sloped lot was sold in 2008 and come upon by Katherine and John in 2014, who were upsizing from their Oakland loft to make roof for their growing family. Unsure of where to start, they turned to friends who recommended Knock Architecture and Design.
The developed design was rooted in the context, inspired by midcentury modern details, and established major goals of having an open, flowing living space, keeping the project low on the site and compact as possible, and minimizing the site work and number of expensive pier and grade beam footings by using simple volumes and footprints. The resulting home has the bedroom levels on grade with the entry, and an open plan below that expands to a deck and a compact yard that sits above a vegetable garden. The overall spirit is Midcentury, but with some modern twists including the dramatic marble countertop, black glass cabinets, neolith basalt countertops, and dark bronze windows.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Siding is Hardi-Panel board and batten. The ceiling is rift oak.
Pervious large concrete pavers are used for the garage drive and entry. The entry porch is setback and features a large skylight that allows light to pass through to the floors below
The floors have hydronic heating embedded in a matte finished concrete. The stone slab is Calacatta Viola. The table is custom designed by the architect and fabricated by Gerardo Villa.
The ceiling is prefinished rift white oak. The walls at the back of the space conceal the powder room and media room.
The cabinets are black matte glass by Leicht. The floating walnut table, shelves and light are by Matt Eastvold.
The foldings doors are by La Cantina, which expand to a redwood deck and the view across the valley.
The back of the house features a combination of Hardi-Panel lap siding and board and batten, which are in a series of greys softened by the redwood deck and plantings.
The open shelves are by Matt Eastvold, and feature a ultra clear glass back.
The sliding door and open shelves are by Matt Eastvold and are made of solid walnut. The ceiling features prefinished white oak and the floor is a thin cementitous product Ardex. this space serves as the main core of the home and connection between the living areas, entry, and bedroom areas.
The walnut master bed frame is custom by Matt Eastvold. The sconces are by Brendan Ravenhill.
The master bath features wetsyle sinks, neolith basalt counters, leicht cabinets, a cementitous floor, and a teak shower platform and bench.
The office nook features a custom desk and shelf by Matt Eastvold
Credits
- MB Development