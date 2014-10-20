The 52-room Dean Hotel is located at 122 Fountain Street in Providence, Rhode Island. Rates start at $99 for a room with one full-size bed.

"The original mission of the project was to create a hotel where people could get an excellent experience and serve as a launching pad for exploring Providence on a very tight budget," says Ari Heckman. "We have strived to honor that despite the demand. We know we are not for every traveler, but those that stay with us come away with an experience and hopefully an understanding of Providence and what makes it special."