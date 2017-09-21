Tilt-Shift House is a minimalist architecture project located in Los Angeles, California designed by Aaron Neubert Architects. The project site for this 2,100 sf residence is a 3,750 sf ascending northwesterly facing parcel with panoramic views towards Los Angeles’ Silver Lake Hills and Reservoir. The residence is situated adjacent to multiple significant mid-century modern homes, including William Kesling’s Vanderpool and Wilson Houses, and the Allyn Morris cantilevered duplex. Due to the adjacency of these neighboring properties and the lack of natural open space available as a result of the limited size and extreme slope of the site, a series of plan shifts were generated to create numerous exterior living spaces within the volume of the residence.