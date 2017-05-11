Throckmorton Renovation
Our aesthetically astute clients bought a 1980’s Bud Oglesby designed townhouse with the intention of renovating it for themselves and their growing art collection while staying true to the original design. The project had a sophisticated section so our goal was to modernize the spaces in both use and technology while also rectifying awkward and outdated spatial relationships.
In the original layout the utilitarian spaces were on full view from the front door. Our intent was to create a more formal entry sequence and conceal the laundry, garage, and utility rooms. To do so, we opened up the enclosed kitchen and reorganized the support spaces behind a complementary curved wall that ties back into Oglesby’s original sculptural stair and landing.
The original master bathroom layout was undeserving of its dramatic, skylit ceiling. We reconfigured the components of the bath to be more in harmony with the natural lighting conditions and vaults. We moved the shower from a dark corner and merged it with the tub room, in doing so created a spa-like experience for everyday use.
Smoothing the existing walls amplified the natural light cascading through the house and further celebrated the formal geometry of the original design. Warmth was incorporated by way of American walnut and white oak cabinetry contrasting the white and grey surfaces. Fireplace surrounds were refined to minimalist powder-coated steel enclosures. The built-in console in the living room and window seat in the master adds order and organization. The overall resulting space is likened to a small art gallery.
Master Bedroom Window Seat
Detail at Window Seat in Master Bedroom
Stair and Entry
Stair and Entry
Stair and Living Area
Living Room
Living Room
Living Room - Before
Kitchen and Dining - After
Kitchen and Dining - Before
Detail at Living Room
Guest Bathroom
Master Bedroom
Master Bedroom - After
Master Bedroom - Before
Master Bathroom - After
Master Bathroom - Before
Master Bathroom
Master Bathroom
Credits
- Robert Yu Photography