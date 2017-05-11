Throckmorton Renovation

By OFFICIAL LLC
Throckmorton Renovation
Our aesthetically astute clients bought a 1980’s Bud Oglesby designed townhouse with the intention of renovating it for themselves and their growing art collection while staying true to the original design. The project had a sophisticated section so our goal was to modernize the spaces in both use and technology while also rectifying awkward and outdated spatial relationships.
In the original layout the utilitarian spaces were on full view from the front door. Our intent was to create a more formal entry sequence and conceal the laundry, garage, and utility rooms. To do so, we opened up the enclosed kitchen and reorganized the support spaces behind a complementary curved wall that ties back into Oglesby’s original sculptural stair and landing.
The original master bathroom layout was undeserving of its dramatic, skylit ceiling. We reconfigured the components of the bath to be more in harmony with the natural lighting conditions and vaults. We moved the shower from a dark corner and merged it with the tub room, in doing so created a spa-like experience for everyday use.
Smoothing the existing walls amplified the natural light cascading through the house and further celebrated the formal geometry of the original design. Warmth was incorporated by way of American walnut and white oak cabinetry contrasting the white and grey surfaces. Fireplace surrounds were refined to minimalist powder-coated steel enclosures. The built-in console in the living room and window seat in the master adds order and organization. The overall resulting space is likened to a small art gallery.

Master Bedroom Window Seat

Master Bedroom Window Seat

Detail at Window Seat in Master Bedroom

Detail at Window Seat in Master Bedroom

Stair and Entry

Stair and Entry

Stair and Entry

Stair and Entry

Stair and Living Area

Stair and Living Area

Living Room

Living Room

Living Room

Living Room

The Throckmorton Renovation can be likened to a small art gallery. Official Design honored the history of the Bud Oglesby-designed home by adding a plentitude of natural light and celebrating the formal geometry of the original design.

The Throckmorton Renovation can be likened to a small art gallery. Official Design honored the history of the Bud Oglesby-designed home by adding a plentitude of natural light and celebrating the formal geometry of the original design.

Living Room - Before

Living Room - Before

Kitchen and Dining - After

Kitchen and Dining - After

Kitchen and Dining - Before

Kitchen and Dining - Before

Detail at Living Room

Detail at Living Room

Guest Bathroom

Guest Bathroom

Master Bedroom

Master Bedroom

Master Bedroom - After

Master Bedroom - After

Master Bedroom - Before

Master Bedroom - Before

Master Bathroom - After

Master Bathroom - After

Master Bathroom - Before

Master Bathroom - Before

Master Bathroom

Master Bathroom

Master Bathroom

Master Bathroom

Credits

Posted By
OFFICIAL LLC
@amyleveno
Architect
Photographer
  • Robert Yu Photography

Overview

Location
  • Oak Lawn, Dallas, Texas
    • Bedrooms
  • 2
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Year
  • 2017
    • Square Feet
  • 1700