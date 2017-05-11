Vote for the 2020 Dwell Design Awards
Vertical Courtyard House

By MONTALBA ARCHITECTS
Vertical Courtyard House
Dissolving the boundaries between spaces, both interior and exterior, is the primary design intent of this single-family residence in Santa Monica Canyon. At the street front, privacy is interpreted through the building envelope and material organization. From here these elements begin to shift, or disappear altogether, allowing for a hierarchy of security, exposure and circulation that creates a dynamic, varied experience within the plan. Conceptually, the house is split into two distinct volumes with a landscaped strip bisecting the space. The floating ‘box’ second floor hovers in place above the poured concrete footing and ground-level living quarters. Comprised of three stories, this new residential construction engages the landscape by blending interior and exterior spaces through mindful massing. Bookending the first floor is the basement complete with a guest suite, family room and walk-out patio, and the third floor featuring a library, two additional bedrooms, bathrooms and the master suite. Integrated planters and a private deck extend the master bedroom, lending a view of the linear pool and reconnecting to the greenspace below. A bridge continues the core circulation from the library across to the secondary mass of the house, providing close proximity for family members while maintaining privacy. The three-story courtyard/atrium feeds light through each of the floors, including the basement, while providing sightlines to the backyard, as well as above and below. A folding garden feature sees the backyard greenery work its way subtly into the footprint of the living space. This relationship to the plot subverts the traditional notion of ‘boundary’ by allowing the home to feel simultaneously protected and emergent of the site. Coupled with fully operable glazing and the aforementioned interstitial spaces, the home feels occupiable from anywhere on the lot.

Modern home with Exterior. Conceptually, the house is split into two distinct volumes with a landscaped strip bisecting the space. Photo of Vertical Courtyard House

Modern home with Exterior. The three-story courtyard feeds light through each of the floors, while providing sight lines to the backyard, and above and below. Photo 2 of Vertical Courtyard House

Modern home with Exterior. View of vertical courtyard from entry Photo 3 of Vertical Courtyard House

Section diagram showing sustainability intent Photo 4 of Vertical Courtyard House modern home

The folding greenery of the garden works its way subtly into the footprint of the living space Photo 5 of Vertical Courtyard House modern home

The folding greenery of the garden works its way subtly into the footprint of the living space Photo 6 of Vertical Courtyard House modern home

Spaces are organized around the courtyard and lined with full-height glazing to maximize natural light and ventilation Photo 7 of Vertical Courtyard House modern home

By removing traditional markers of the corner or wall through operable glazing, the interior becomes an extension of the green space Photo 8 of Vertical Courtyard House modern home

Modern home with Living Room. Elements begin to shift or disappear altogether, allowing for a hierarchy of exposure and circulation that creates a dynamic, varied experience within the plan Photo 9 of Vertical Courtyard House

Modern home with Living Room. View of living room Photo 10 of Vertical Courtyard House

Light is strategically used to remove mass Photo 11 of Vertical Courtyard House modern home

Photo 12 of Vertical Courtyard House modern home
On the second story, material is removed and landscape is introduced to create sensory connections to the lower levels. Photo 13 of Vertical Courtyard House modern home

Photo 14 of Vertical Courtyard House modern home
Interior courtyards allow for light and landscape to enter the home while maintaining privacy. Photo 15 of Vertical Courtyard House modern home

Interior courtyards allow for light and landscape to enter the home
Sliding louver screens allow for modification of views, control of the elements and privacy from surrounding spaces Photo 16 of Vertical Courtyard House modern home

View of sliding louver screens Photo 17 of Vertical Courtyard House modern home

Front entry Photo 18 of Vertical Courtyard House modern home

At the street front, privacy is interpreted through building envelope and material organization. The layering of louvered screens, glazing and concrete create an abstract yet consistent separation between the neighborhood and the residence. Photo 19 of Vertical Courtyard House modern home

Credits

Posted By
MONTALBA ARCHITECTS
@davidmontalba
Architect
Landscape Design
  • Elysian Landscapes, Inc.
Builder
  • Sarlan Builders, Inc.
Photographer
  • Kevin Scott

Overview

Location
  • Santa Monica, California
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Square Feet
  • 5450