The Surfer's Dream
By kitHAUS
This respite on the beach is enough to make a surfer swoon, and make the rest of us want to learn. (Or at least watch from the beautifully constructed custom ipe wood deck). Complete with bronze anodized frame, 10 foot ceilings and, of course, outdoor shower, this oceanfront home in Malibu, California takes full advantage of its idyllic location. It's hard to believe construction was complete in just two weeks time, but then, who would want to wait on a space like this?
