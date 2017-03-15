Sam Soulek and his wife, Natalie, bought their home three years ago from the then 96-year-old architect/builder/owner, Thomas Hendricks. Built in 1960, the home was only previously owned by Hendricks who carefully selected Sam and his family from a pile of offers (priced higher than theirs) to be the next caretakers. The home is filled with creative spaces for their family (including a 6-year-old son) and décor from travels around the world or artwork created by Sam, an award-winning graphic designer. Details in the home are beautifully custom-designed by Hendricks, such as handles, windows and floor tile. He was known for designing civic buildings, so you’ll see quirky hints of inspiration in the home from school and library design.

