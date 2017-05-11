The Smoke Tree Retreat

Driving into Palm Springs' Smoke Tree Ranch, you leave the developed city center and enter into a quietly stunning desert landscape that feels of another era. The dramatic San Jacinto mountains encompass the property, with the subtle tones of sage, lavender, and mauve in the desert landscape.  Homes are rustically marked with a numbered rock, and carved cedar signs with the owners' last name. This 1964 home designed by renowned Palm Springs architect Albert Frey, is used by various members of an extended family that come to enjoy the deserts' warmth, sun, and culture.  Tantalus Studio was brought on to celebrate the mid century roots of the home while reinvigorating the interiors with warmth and clean lines. New lighting and flooring throughout helped create a unified tablet for an eclectic mix of new and vintage furnishings and artwork from Palm Springs, Los Angeles, and beyond. The desert landscape coupled with the vibrant design and cultural scene of Palm Springs inspired the blend of colors, prints and textures in the interior palette.   

Den View

Entry Console

Living Room

Dining Room

Master Bedroom

Master Bedroom

Master Bedroom

Den

Den

Living Room

Sunroom

Sunroom

Sunroom

Dining Room

Dining Room

Guest Bathroom

Exterior View of Pool

Exterior View

Architect
  • Albert Frey
Interior Design
  • Tantalus Studio
Builder
  • Rawlings Custom Contracting
Photographer
  • Lance Gerber

Location
  • Palm Springs, California
    • Style
  • Midcentury
    • Year
  • 1964