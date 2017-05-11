The Shinola Hotel
Woodward Avenue in downtown Detroit is one of the city’s most iconic roads—purportedly, in 1909 the first mile of concrete highway in the world was built here—rich with automotive milestones and strewn with cultural institutions. Propelling this thoroughfare into a new era is the Shinola Hotel, a partnership between the namesake retailer and local real estate firm Bedrock, operated by Mac&Lo.
Shinola, known for its hand-assembled products spanning bicycles and audio equipment, is a proud Detroit company with a factory devoted to timepieces and leather inside the nearby A. Alfred Taubman Center for Design Education. Shinola Hotel, designed by New York–based Gachot Studios and local firm Kraemer Design Group, broadens this handcrafted narrative.
If they aren’t at the cocktail-fueled Evening Bar, chances are guests are hanging out in the “living room”—at least until the beer hall Brakeman and fried chicken joint Penny Red’s open.
Awash in blue, the prominent "living room" is not just a social hangout for Shinola Hotel guests, but the downtown Detroit community.
A fireplace instills the Shinola Hotel with a sense of coziness and intimacy amid a high-energy atmosphere.
A motley assortment of contemporary local and international art curated by the Detroit gallery Library Street Collective enlivens the hotel.
Throughout, Gachot Studios aimed for a homey, simple approach to design.
Oversized windows forge a connection with downtown Detroit.
The muted guestroom palette makes way for white oak subtly trimmed in Shinola blue.
A cheerful striped blanket is among the custom Shinola features in guestrooms.
Shinola’s Runwell turntables add a touch of retro intrigue.
Bathrooms incorporate custom glazed tile and Imperial Danby stone quarried in Vermont.
Gleaming, warm baths feature products inspired by T.B. Rayl’s, one of the building’s previous occupants.
In the restaurant San Morello, a palette of soft brown, white, and blue is amplified by soaring window panels.
Credits
- Kraemer Design Group
- Gachot Studios
- Bedrock
- Nicole Franzen