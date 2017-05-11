One of the most iconic refurbishment projects of 2016, gave GG-loop global media exposure, several awards and recognition as talented promise in the architecture world. The project is part of the ever-growing whole The Seed of Time.

The project was commissioned to GG-loop by the parents of the founding architect Giacomo Garziano. They gave him cart blanche and the challenge to refurbished their 4th generations' family house in Altamura, Puglia (IT), built by Cherubino Graziano, the great-grandfather of the architect.

The architect dedicated the project to his family and the interiors, which he built for himself, are currently opened to the public.

This refurbishment project is composed of two parts: an exterior one called Gentle Genius, an interior one called the Infection. These two parts correspond to two different movements: the observation, enabling protection from the outside, the action enabling the curing potential from inside. Together they form The Seed of Time, the union of conscious and unconscious, of the King and the Queen, of the Sun and the Moon.

The facade of the Gentle Genius appears flat in some parts, more calm, representing the quietness and the joy that the family has experienced and in others the surface is more chaotic, revealing the intensity of some specific dramatic moments. This sequence of extreme joy and deep sadness belongs to the King Crimson's album as well: red as feeling of rage, madness and passion, merges with blue as feelings of loneliness, quietness and sadness.

The exterior carries the story of the king and serves as a protective shield allowing a generative action to take place on the inside, to purify and heal the interior of the tower where he resides, to nullify the echoes in the void inner spaces. New life enters the wounds, to restore, to create a new positive condition and cure the King. The interior seeks to generate new life, to recreate a positive equilibrium in a long abandoned space.

The project The Seed Of time was opened October 2015, with an immersive performance by the art collective Elephants and Volcanoes. Visitors were guided through the sculptural space by 4 actors. A culinary intervention, a dance performance, light and sound installations, a video projection and costumes transported the visitor into a parallel reality where the past, present, and future are merged to alter perception and open new pathways of perspective. More info gg-loop.com/the...

Since then the house hosts artist residencies and cultural events supported by the airbnb’s rental.

