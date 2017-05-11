The Right House

By Harry Hunt Architects
The Right House
View Photos

This unique low carbon home is located in Stowe, Vermont. It is born of core Vermont values creating regionalist architecture from the opportunities and constraints inherent in green home design. The house achieves near passive house level energy efficiency of 13.7 KBtu/sf/year, and makes extensive use of green and local materials throughout.

Exterior patio

Exterior patio

Entry porch

Entry porch

Porch

Porch

Guest loft

Guest loft

Dining

Dining

Credits

Posted By
Harry Hunt Architects
@harryhunt
Interior Design
  • Flor Diaz Smith
Landscape Design
  • Wagner Hodgson Landscape Architecture
Builder
  • Patterson & Smith Construction
Photographer
  • Jim Westphalen

Overview

Location
  • Stowe, Vermont
    • Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2015
    • Square Feet
  • 2700
    • Lot Size
  • 1 acre