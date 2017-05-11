The Right House
This unique low carbon home is located in Stowe, Vermont. It is born of core Vermont values creating regionalist architecture from the opportunities and constraints inherent in green home design. The house achieves near passive house level energy efficiency of 13.7 KBtu/sf/year, and makes extensive use of green and local materials throughout.
Exterior patio
Entry porch
Porch
Guest loft
Dining
Credits
Posted By
Architect
Interior Design
- Flor Diaz Smith
Landscape Design
- Wagner Hodgson Landscape Architecture
Builder
- Patterson & Smith Construction
Photographer
- Jim Westphalen
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
3
Full Baths
2
Partial Baths
1
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern
Year
2015
Square Feet
2700
Lot Size
1 acre