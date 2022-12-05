This bright, spacious 100 square meter apartment is located in an Art Nouveau tenement house in the heart of Poznan's Wilda district. This historic district of Poznan, which formerly had a bad reputation, is currently undergoing transformation. Tenement houses are being restored, and fashionable restaurants and cafes are opening throughout the district.

Before the project, the apartment was in very poor technical condition and its functional layout did not fully meet the expectations of the new owners. There was great potential in the apartment because of the preserved original elements such as stucco, panel doors and wooden foors characteristic of buildings and interiors of that era.

The apartments in tenement houses from the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries were divided into two parts - representative from the side of the street, which included large, spacious rooms in an enflade arrangement and the second part, less representative from the courtyard, consisting of a bedroom and smaller rooms with an auxiliary function - a bathroom, a small kitchen and the so-called "servants". Both parts were connected by a long, internal corridor.

In the existing layout of the apartment from these original premises only the representative part remained, which in this apartment is located to the west. The part from the courtyard - the eastern one, as a result of the introduction of forced housing management after World War II and subsequent systemic changes in Poland, has been transformed and adapted to the needs of the time - dividing the apartment into two premises.

The basic design assumption was to restore the original character while adapting the functional layout to the needs of new owners. An important part of the apartment was to be a kitchen, where the owners spend a large part of their home life.

In the designed arrangement, the living part of the apartment consists of a dining room with a library and a living room in an enflade connection on the west side (according to the original assumption) and a kitchen on the east side. A large, comfortable and spacious kitchen was created by merging smaller rooms together.

In order to give it a more representative character, an island was designed with fronts made of natural wood and high cabinets in the form of a suspended, modern, simple sideboard. The centrally located island with seating is used to integrate household members and guests.

Two entrance portals fnished with white marble that were once doors naturally connect the kitchen with the living room and dining room.

Accessible from the corridor, the small bathroom also has a hidden utility room with washing machine and central heating boiler.

The night part is planned in the background of the fat from the east - a quiet courtyard.

Within the area of the room in which the bedroom was designed separated

space for a wardrobe.

In order to maintain the original layout of the room and at the same time coherently combine existing and new elements - the introduced and separated wardrobe was fnished with a mirror

and simple white panels.

This solution, by contrasting its style and applying a mirror fnish, fts well into the space, adds space and does not dominate the main function.

The bedroom is connected to the bathroom separated by a surface of transparent glass.

The interior of the apartment is complemented by simple furniture, some of which have been individually designed, the others are classics of Danish design. Introducing them into the decorative style of preserved and restored original Art Nouveau elements such as stucco, doors and foors create a contrasting but coherent whole.