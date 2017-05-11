The Rempel Temple

The Rempel Temple
This modernist masterpiece is like a living sculpture. Built in 2000 as the former home of noted Bay Area architect and master woodworker Tim Rempel, no expense was spared in the creation of this stunning West Berkeley residence. The current owners later employed Rempel and his original team of artisans to reimagine and remodel the home in 2010. Working in a variety of exotic woods, industrial steel, Venetian plaster, tempered glass and other materials, the original vision has been thoughtfully evolved into a 4-level, 1,937 square foot design with several flexible use spaces. Landscaping includes a dramatic cactus garden and mature Australian tea trees, as well as rows of gingko and pittosporum. Offered at $1,395,000. Open House Sat 9/30 - Sun 10/1. Visit 2413AFifthStreet.com or contact Toni Hanna at 510.366.4415 and toni@tonihanna.com.

Exterior, night

Exterior, day

Exterior entry

Entry with cactus garden

Level 1 interior entry

Level 1 workspace (a)

Level 1 workspace (b)

Level 1-2 workspace (c)

Level 1 teen bedroom

Level 1 music studio

Level 2 master bedroom

Level 2 mezzanine

Level 2 master bath

Level 1 full bath

Level 3 living room (a)

Level 3 living room (b)

Level 3 dining area

Level 3 kitchen

Level 3 deck

Level 4 loft

Credits

Posted By
Architect
  • Tim Rempel
  • Patrick Sheahan
Interior Design
  • Tim Rempel
Landscape Design
  • Jason Scott
Photographer
  • Open Homes Photography

Overview

Location
  • Berkeley, California
    • Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Structure
  • Condo
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2000
    • Square Feet
  • 1937
