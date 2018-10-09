The Orchard House

By Steelhead Architecture
The Orchard House
View Photos

The Orchard House is located just outside Portland's urban growth boundary on former farmland. The abundance of fruit trees on and around the site provided the project name. Our client had just retired from a well known tech company and requested a design that allowed for a secluded retreat that could also function for entertaining. A house suitable for a retired 'rock star'.
The house is designed around a rear facing courtyard for maximum privacy. All circulation and the majority of the rooms are oriented towards the courtyard so you are always looking out to the landscape. Large fir trees in front of the house and at the back of the property bookend the central 2-story pavilion structure and provide focal points for the glassy facades. The large patio space off the living area is the primary gathering space with a 20-ft long sliding door system that pockets into the wall for seamless indoor / outdoor circulation.
The form of the Orchard House uses roof and wall planes separated by glass which slide past each other to create a layered composition. At the rear of the house the raised patio and concrete circulation paths float off the landscape and contribute to the horizontal low slung feel. While the immediate landscape is well tended the rest of the site is intentionally left wild creating the oasis feel once you have arrived in the courtyard.

The Orchard House courtyard Photo of The Orchard House modern home

The front entry - pinwheeling concrete forms and laser cut steel panels Photo 2 of The Orchard House modern home

Front of the house Photo 3 of The Orchard House modern home

Entry with immediate views out to the back courtyard Photo 4 of The Orchard House modern home

Foyer and view into the great room Photo 5 of The Orchard House modern home

Great room with wood fireplace surround Photo 6 of The Orchard House modern home

Great room out to the patio Photo 7 of The Orchard House modern home

Kitchen with a combination of high gloss white cabinets with horizontal grain walnut Photo 8 of The Orchard House modern home

Master bath Photo 9 of The Orchard House modern home

The courtyard view through the sliding doors Photo 10 of The Orchard House modern home

Controlled landscape in the courtyard Photo 11 of The Orchard House modern home

A linear fire pit at the edge of the courtyard patio Photo 12 of The Orchard House modern home

Views through the house to the fir trees Photo 13 of The Orchard House modern home

Credits

Posted By
Steelhead Architecture
@Steelheadarchitecture
Builder
  • Delahunt Homes
Photographer

Overview