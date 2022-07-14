See this year’s best-designed holiday gifts
Project posted by Michael Morrow
The Newman-Stanton House

Location
Great Barrington, Massachusetts
Year
2020
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern
Perched upon a rocky hill overlooking a small farm in the Berkshires, the house observes the surrounding countryside cycle through the seasons. The simple form is reminiscent of vernacular houses, barns, and covered bridges in rural New England. Apertures in the Corten skin along the west façade correspond to the program within, framing views from the living, dining, and kitchen as well as screen porches at either end. The bedrooms are lined up to the east enjoying the morning sun. Lofts above the main floor offer guest spaces while a cast concrete base holds a mudroom, art studio, mechanical room, and covered parking. The owners Emily and Jeremy, their two children, two dogs, several cats, chickens, and horses call the farm home. In addition to building the house, Jeremy harvested most of the wood finishes from the forest around the house.