AWARD WINNING HOME EXUDING QUINTESSENTIAL QUEENSLAND LIVING

Set in Florida Gardens in Broadbeach Waters, this designer home is both a private family home, & a unique take on indoor-outdoor living. You may already be familiar with this home that has not been shy to exposure having featured in an abundance of editorials both online and in highly regarded magazines. Completed in 2016, this award-winning, architect-designed home offers Queensland living at its finest. Architect, James Russell has spread living in this compact modern home over two levels.

Here, massive walls of glass and extruded brickwork seamlessly connect this home – made up of a series of patio-like pavilions – with its environment. This four-bedroom, two-bathroom plus powder room home is understated, yet sophisticated. Its white colour palette and polished concrete and spotted gum timber flooring combine to create subtle spaces, while walls of glass frame the landscaped gardens.

The ground floor combines a series of living spaces, connected yet separated by clever design features. The open-plan dining and lounge features a polished concrete floor and is surrounded by glass, looking across the salt-water pool on one side, and immaculate lawns on the other. The kitchen makes clever use of space and is just as understated, yet beautifully finished, as the rest of this home.

Ascending to the upper level, a central atrium housing a mature tree creates a connection between the two levels, and the outside world. Upstairs are four bedrooms, a study and spacious play area, or an extra living room. The master bedroom occupies one end of the floor, complete with spacious walk-in robe and ensuite. The remaining three bedrooms are lined up neatly in a row.

The breeze block is back in fashion. From the street the brick screen does indeed intentionally resemble the classic brick however Russell has gone down the clay brick path, turned on edge to expose the bricks porous internal configuration. In doing so its design provides a delicate layer of privacy, capturing the coastal breezes from all rooms and successfully bringing the outside in.

And while it has been designed to capture the coastal breezes, it has also been fitted with discreet ducted airconditioning throughout the home, ensuring climate comfort year-round. The current owners simply said, 'they love living in this home'. They have embraced the Queensland climate we are blessed to enjoy, through the use of intelligent designs and use of abstract materials - a new standard for the area.

Modern home with Dining Room, Table, Chair, Recessed Lighting, and Concrete Floor.
Design provides a delicate layer of privacy, capturing the coastal breezes from all rooms and successfully bringing the outside in.

Design provides a delicate layer of privacy, capturing the coastal breezes from all rooms and successfully bringing the outside in.

The focus for the project was the internal courtyard gardens; a transitional series of spaces that celebrates a democratic freedom in the plan

The focus for the project was the internal courtyard gardens; a transitional series of spaces that celebrates a democratic freedom in the plan

The Queensland project is described like a Florida housing estate from the 60's 'with leathery swinging grandmas and breezeblock houses'

The Queensland project is described like a Florida housing estate from the 60's 'with leathery swinging grandmas and breezeblock houses’

The award for best New House under 200 m2 went to Naranga Avenue House by James Russel Architect

The award for best New House under 200 m2 went to Naranga Avenue House by James Russel Architect

Modern home with Dining Room.
Modern home with Exterior, Metal Roof Material, House Building Type, and Brick Siding Material.
Credits

Architect
  • James Russell
Photographer
  • Andy Macpherson
Bedrooms
  • 4
    • Full Baths
  • 3
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2016
    • Square Feet
  • 275
    • Lot Size
  • 551