Monochrome Veil
The design is inspired by architectural masses, bringing multiple family units together. The open plan creates seamless spaces which can be made private through the use of curtains, a must for privacy. The swimming pool is located in the basement which can be seen from the ground floor, integrating the outdoors into the indoor space.
Front View of the Villa
Pool Area
Dining Room
Living Room
Living Room
Mezzanine Area
Master Bedroom
Master Bedroom
Day View of Villa
- Lines Design Creation and Consultancy
- Lines Design Creation and Consultancy
