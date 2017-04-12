Monochrome Veil

By Lines Design Creation and Consultancy
Monochrome Veil
The design is inspired by architectural masses, bringing multiple family units together. The open plan creates seamless spaces which can be made private through the use of curtains, a must for privacy. The swimming pool is located in the basement which can be seen from the ground floor, integrating the outdoors into the indoor space.

Front View of the Villa

Pool Area

Dining Room

Living Room

Living Room

Mezzanine Area

Master Bedroom

Master Bedroom

Day View of Villa

