Imagine waking up to the sun cresting over the Sangre De Cristo Mountains, slowly filling your solar powered luxury home with warm morning light. Later, as you sip your coffee and gaze through the home’s expansive windows, you’re taken aback by the unspoiled landscape stretching outward. The Taos Modern House features The Rio Grande Del Norte National Monument as your own personal backyard and the Sangre De Cristo Mountain as your playground. It gives you the best that the Southern Rocky Mountains have to offer. Surrounding you with fantastic views and the peace of a mountain ranch.

Gather friends and family and spend the day skiing the runs at Taos Ski Valley. Or, if summer is your thing consider taking your group whitewater rafting to the infamous “Taos Box” of the Rio Grande.

At night explore the culture at the Taos Plaza. Take in a show at The Taos Mesa Brew Mothership located at the end of our street. With its three unique stages you will be truly immersed in the local culture of Taos. Or, take a quick drive to the Taos plaza and browse the many unique New Mexican art galleries.

ABOUT THE HOME

The house is designed with an open layout, featuring a 55” Samsung Smart TV in the living room and Samsung Bluetooth sound systems. Additionally, all bedrooms have their own smart Roku TV. The modern industrial styled kitchen, is fully stocked with everything an aspiring chef needs, features a huge hand polished concrete island and 6 barstools for gathering. The dining room table was custom built for the house by Parker Cook Design and functions as a ping pong table too!

This home, finished in August 2017, will impress even the most well-traveled guest (or in-laws :). The home was built with the latest off grid technologies and runs off solar power and rain water.

We guarantee our guests will be talking about their trip to the Taos Modern House for years to come, and we challenge you to find a more unique, luxurious and environmentally friendly home for rent in Northeast New Mexico!

STATS

1250 square feet

2 bedrooms with kings beds

2 full bathrooms

Sleeps 6 (2/bed , 1/queen sofa bed)

Pets welcome

Bathrooms provided with linens and toiletries

Kitchen stocked (pots, pans, coffee maker, etc.)

Wifi available