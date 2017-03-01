Located just above downtown McCall, Idaho in Aspen Ridge is this masterpiece of modern architecture. Not what you would typically find in the mountains of Idaho, but that’s what makes it so special! Created to host friends and family for mountain getaways and finished with exotic materials from around the world. Each of the five bedrooms is a suite with a full bath, and the guest apartment is extremely private. Walls of glass bring in beautiful light year round and radiant floor heat creates a warm cozy feel even on the coldest winter nights. Relaxing and rejuvinating here is a uniquely special experience! More details and video at SteveOsburn.com. $985,000