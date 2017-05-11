The Live Oak House
A contempory, LEED Platinum home built around a decades old Live Oak Tree in the nations oldest city, St. Augustine, FL
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Kitchen/Dining designed as the main gathering space in the home.
White walls throughout are accented and softened with wood and soft lighting. The Light shelves are designed to bounce light further into the home.
3rd Floor Balcony/Penthouse-A seating nook was designed to orient the observer towards the lighthouse and the evening sunset. The siding on both the chimney and the stair tower were detail with mitered/woven corners to give them a clean, unencumbered contemporary look
Site Plan/Axonometric-Three story home designed to be built around and feature a gigantic Live Oak Tree
South Side/Garage-The home is designed as a U-Shape creating a courtyard around the large Live Oak Tree. The site is designed to absorb 100% of the water that falls on the site.
Kitchen looking into the dining and out towards the Atlantic Ocean. The collar ties are exposed to express the homes structural integrity and bring down the scale of the space
Courtyard featuring the Live Oak Tree. The neutral tones on the homes exterior act as a canvas to nature showing a play of light on the exterior of the home throughout the day
Building Sections-North side of home raised to allow the Live Oak Trees critical root zone to continue to grow and thrive below and around the homes foundation.
Front Facade-The third floor planter and accents of wood were incorporated into the design to soften the homes contemporary aesthetic
Living Room-Designed as a comfy/cozy getaway from the main Kitchen/Dining area. Views of the Atlantic Ocean, The Live Oak Tree and the St. Augustine Lighthouse
Floating Staircase-Designed to diffuse the light as it spills through the treads/railing creating a play of light inside the home
Master Bedroom-The window in the rear features one of the large Live Oaks on the site. The small site features 10 trees with the home woven around to feature and preserve them. Light shelf above the bed allows light to be reflected deeper into the space
Master balcony designed to give the experience of being in and living below the canopy of a tree. The windows are positioned and oriented to allow the ocean breezes to flow through the home
Credits
- RORY REYNOLDS + ASSOCIATES
- MANDY CHENG DESIGN
- RICKY PETERIKA
- RORY REYNOLDS + ASSOCIATES
- MANDY CHENG DESIGN