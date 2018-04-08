The Litwood House
By Fede Saenz
Welcome to our mountain Boutique Cottage, nested in the woods but just 5 minutes by car from the cozy and lively town of Woodstock.
Perfect for couples looking for some relaxing time away from the city.
Close by to swimming holes and many hiking trails.
Come enjoy nature in style!
Movie streaming apps and dvd's
Spacious Working desk with printer, AUDIO TECHNICA turntable and BOSE speakers
2nd bedroom in the attic
Kitchen and dining
Couch
Living room
Yoga equipment
Organic soap and shampoo
Full kitchen
Hammock Lounge in the woods
Credits
Posted By
Architect
Interior Design
- Kathrine Glindvad larsen