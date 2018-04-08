The Litwood House

By Fede Saenz
The Litwood House
Welcome to our mountain Boutique Cottage, nested in the woods but just 5 minutes by car from the cozy and lively town of Woodstock.
Perfect for couples looking for some relaxing time away from the city.
Close by to swimming holes and many hiking trails.
Come enjoy nature in style!

Movie streaming apps and dvd's Photo 5 of The Litwood House modern home

Spacious Working desk with printer, AUDIO TECHNICA turntable and BOSE speakers Photo 6 of The Litwood House modern home

2nd bedroom in the attic Photo 7 of The Litwood House modern home

Kitchen and dining Photo 8 of The Litwood House modern home

Couch Photo 9 of The Litwood House modern home

Living room Photo 10 of The Litwood House modern home

Yoga equipment Photo 11 of The Litwood House modern home

Organic soap and shampoo Photo 12 of The Litwood House modern home

Full kitchen Photo 13 of The Litwood House modern home

Hammock Lounge in the woods Photo 15 of The Litwood House modern home

Fede Saenz
@fedesaenz
Architect
Interior Design
  • Kathrine Glindvad larsen

