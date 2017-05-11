The LINE Los Angeles
Decades of Korean, Latino, and American heritage converge here to create LA’s only 24-hour neighborhood. At the heart is the LINE LA, a second home for neighbors and travelers seeking a rich, layered experience unlike any other in Los Angeles. Tucked between Hollywood and downtown, the LINE LA is your haven for creative expression and at jump off point for urban exploration.
Pull up to the the LINE LA’s classic hotel lobby bar and enjoy an inventive cocktail menu with soundtracks provided by resident and guest DJs Fridays and Saturdays of the month.
Next to the shimmering pool on the second floor, the hotel's restaurant Commissary is housed in a lush, urban greenhouse.
