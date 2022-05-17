When designing for our client, she made it very clear she didn’t want her interior to look like anyone else's. As a young, recently retired businesswoman, it was important to inject unexpected custom details into every corner of her home. Brasstacks wanted to transform her standard builder grade home into a curated piece of art that would be unlike anything you’ve seen before. By playing up the traditional aspects of her home and adding surprising modern touches we were able to provide her with the artisan home she was looking for.