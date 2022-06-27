House on Hudson is a shining example of Italianate architecture in the Hudson River Valley. The c1850 Manse is adorned with deep, overhanging eaves and decorative corbels characteristic of its style, which is rooted in the Picturesque movement and fashioned after medieval Tuscan villas. The incredible wraparound porch with chamfered corners was undoubtedly built for gazing at the mighty Hudson River, when weekenders were brought upstate by steamboat. Inside you'll find period medallions and modern light fixtures from Workstead, a deVOL-inspired chef's kitchen with perfectly patina'd solid brass fixtures and brand new bathrooms outfitted by Waterworks. Wood burning fireplaces adorn the master bedroom and light filled drawing room, and the original floor-to-ceiling windows have been restored to frame the iconic view. The grounds are as beautiful as the home, a canopy of willow trees and catalpas tuck the house into the verdant Hudson River Valley landscape, and a marvelous antique barn sits at the rear of the property. With frontage on both sides of the road, this house forever owns its majestic view of the Hudson River and Catskill Mountain Range.